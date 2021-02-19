Margaret Foster
Funeral services for Margaret Foster, 82, of Hudson will be held Monday, February 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Aaron Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the Freeman Cemetery.
Mrs. Foster was born April 4, 1938 in Krum, Texas, and died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in Bryan. She resided in Hudson most of her life and was co-owner with her husband of Charlie Foster & Sons for many years. Mrs. Foster was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Doug Foster and Gary and Nolia Foster, all of Hudson; granddaughters and spouses, Danielle and Bruce Chumley, Jessica and Dayne Bridwell, and Ashley and Michael Taylor; great-grandchildren, Camryn and Caylee Chumley, McKenna, Jayce and Azlynn Bridwell, Kale and Colton Taylor; sister, Linda Halstead of Livingston; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Davis; husband of 52 years, Charlie Foster; infant daughter, Leah Foster; and nephew, Ricky Pace.
Pallbearers will be Michael Taylor, Bruce Chumley, Dayne Bridwell, Steven Pace, Rusty Pace, and Curtis Frame.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Freeman Cemetery Association, 600 Jessica Lane, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
