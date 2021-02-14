Marilyn “Patrice” Williams
Memorial services for Marilyn “Patrice” Williams, 70, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at O’Quinn Baptist Church in Pollok. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Williams was born October 31, 1950 in Lufkin, Texas, to Dixie Ruth (Garrard) Burns and Gene James Burns, and died Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in a local hospital. She was formerly employed by Lufkin State School for 28 years from which she retired. She loved music, reading, and spending time with family.
Survivors include her husband, Doug Williams of Hudson; children and spouses, Doug and Kora Williams of Pollok, Mandy Williams of Hudson, Bill and Jeannie Williams of Pollok, Ginger Williams of Lufkin, Zane Williams of Hudson; grandchildren, Courtney Kelley, Justin LaForge, Bradley Brandon, Britney Hughes, Kristen Haney, Justin Williams, Kaci Stanbery, Ty Williams, Sergio Fuentes, Amy Fuentes, Jasmine Mendez, Miguel Mendez, Cutter Williams, Tristin Williams; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings and spouses, Ronnie Burns, Robert Burns, both of Pollok, Darlene Lakey of Lufkin, Sherry and Tim Leger of Montgomery, Lahoma and Duane Ortego of Winston Salem, North Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.