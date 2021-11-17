Funeral services for Charles Earl Putnam, Sr., 68, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Shane Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Aldredge Cemetery in Lufkin.
Mr. Putnam was born July 4, 1953, in Lufkin, Texas, to Ansel Dowell Putnam and Hadress Madell (Seymore) Putnam, and died Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mr. Putnam loved hunting, fishing and camping.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Vickie Putnam of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Charles Putnam, Jr. and Shanna of Huntington; daughter, Cheryl Putnam of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, John Putnam and Samantha of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa Reeves and Chris of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jordan Garcia, Hattie Putnam, Travis Putnam and Paige, Rachel Putnam, Carolyn Kessinger and Jeremy Largent, Franklin Kessinger, Cecilia Kessinger; numerous great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Frankie Putnam and Debbie of Lufkin; sister, Laverne Beasley of Huntington; brother, Bobby Putnam of Huntington; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gene Putnam, Jimmy Putnam, John Putnam, and Billy Ray Putnam; sisters, Abby Lowe, Linda Thornton, Irene Huffman and Mineola Dunn.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Garcia, David Serrano, John Putnam, Charles Putnam, Jr., and Travis Putnam.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
