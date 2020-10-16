Tommy Ray Dorsey
Tommy Ray Dorsey 62 of Huntington, Texas died in October 12, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was born on June 25, 1952 in Jasper, Texas and had lived in Huntington for several years. He worked in the oil fields and was a building contractor among the many occupations in his life. He was also a U. S. Navy veteran.
He is survived by his son, Tommy Ray Dorsey Jr. and wife, Misty of Huntington, Texas, daughters, Stephanie Platt and husband, Jason of Huntington and Madison Dorsey and fiancee’ Blake LeQuire of Hudson, Texas, father, J. C. Dorsey of Bon Wier, Texas, brother, Randy Dorsey of Bon Wier, daughter, Ashley Dorsey of Bon Wier, grandchildren, Ryan Platt and wife, Sasha, Christian Dorsey, Elizabeth Dorsey, Eston LeQuire and Kadyn LeQuire and great grandchildren, Kayde, Landen and Westen.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Dorsey, brothers, Allen Dorsey and Alvin Dorsey and infant sister, Susan Dorsey.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm with the funeral to begin at 2:00 pm at smith Funeral Home in Newton, Texas. Burial will follow at Davis Cemetery in Bon Wier, Texas.
