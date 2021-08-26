Funeral services for Cheryl Lynne Thompson Mixon, 64, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at White Oak Church (formerly Alco Baptist Church, 1801 Harley Golden Road), with Brother Delbert Milstead officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in San Augustine County.
Mrs. Mixon was born August 4, 1957 in Lufkin, Texas to Ethel (Williams) and Cleburne Thompson, and died Sunday, August 22, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Mixon was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. She retired as a Direct Support Professional from Lufkin State Supported Living Center. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Buna.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Scott Mixon, Chris and Paula Mixon, and Lynnon Mixon, all of Lufkin; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, Ethel Lorman of Buna; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Andy Shoffitt of Hudson; and a number of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Mixon; father, Cleburne Thompson; brother, Dennis Thompson; stepfather, Aubrey Lorman; and mother-in-law, Hazel Watson.
Pallbearers will be John Perkins, Mike Smith, Brandon Click, Michael McKnight, Jacob Shoffitt, and Andy Shoffitt.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
