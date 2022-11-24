After a courageous battle with cancer and COPD, Jon Cleaves Ehman passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, with his son by his side. Jon was the third child born to the late George and Portia Cleaves Ehman on Sept. 28, 1937.
Jon was born and raised in Houston, Texas, and also attended high school there. He married his best friend whom he cherished, Billie Townsend Ehman, on June 4, 1961, and shared 49 loving years together before her death in 2010.
Jon received a Bachelor of Science in geology from the University of Texas-Austin and proudly served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. He worked in the oil and gas industry across the U.S. and called Lafayette, Louisiana, home since 1983. Jon retired from Camco with over 30 years of service.
Known as “Pops” by those who loved him dearly, he thoroughly enjoyed his retirement and spent his time watching all college sports, hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with family.
Survivors include: sons, Keith Ehman of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Rickey Bryan and wife Mary of Broaddus, Texas; grandson, Stoney Bryan and wife Melissa of Broaddus, Texas; a brother, James Ehman of Houston, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Billie; infant daughter, Sandra kay; and a sister, Judith Funk.
Visitation: 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, 316 W. Columbia Street in San Augustine, Texas.
Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Wyman Roberts Chapel. Committal services and interment will follow at Broaddus Cemetery in Broaddus, Texas.
Pallbearers: Jeffrey Williams, Harold Wayne Williams, Mickey Harris, Woody Smith, Roy Smith, and Phillip Smith. Honorary pallbearers: Stoney Bryan, Spencer Hubbard, Morgan, Hubbard, and Cameron Hubbard.
The family would like to express sincere thanks and appreciation to all of Pops’s doctors, nurses, and caregivers for the excellent care and compassion given in the last several months. May God bless you all for the work you do everyday.
