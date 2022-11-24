After a courageous battle with cancer and COPD, Jon Cleaves Ehman passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, with his son by his side. Jon was the third child born to the late George and Portia Cleaves Ehman on Sept. 28, 1937.

Jon was born and raised in Houston, Texas, and also attended high school there. He married his best friend whom he cherished, Billie Townsend Ehman, on June 4, 1961, and shared 49 loving years together before her death in 2010.