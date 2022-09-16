Gipson square 0413

Mass of Christian Burial for Jodene “Jo” Sepulveda, 76, of Diboll, will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Friday evening in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with the family receiving friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.