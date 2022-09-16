Mass of Christian Burial for Jodene “Jo” Sepulveda, 76, of Diboll, will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Friday evening in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with the family receiving friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Jodene was born on April 17, 1946 in Chadron, Nebraska, the daughter of the late Dorothy (Shelton) and Elton Shaw. She passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 in Hospice in the Pines.
Mrs. Sepulveda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a very giving person with a beautiful smile and a loving heart. Jodene loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking. In her spare time, she loved reading and doing crossword puzzles. Jodene was an active nurse for 26 years serving others.
Survivors include her husband, Armando Sepulveda of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Marcos Perez of Diboll; son, James Yruegas of Ontario, Oregon; grandchildren, Jazlynn, Layla, Rene Jr., Richard, Matthew, Armando, Veronica, Valerie, Clarissa, Crystal, Gilbert, and Starr; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Paisley, Evan, Ayria, Rebecca, Nina, Martin Jr., Carmen, Qwintin, Le’Vian, Ezekiel, Kelina, Mia, Khalanis, Angel, Kaida, Tahlia, Kaelah, Angel, Ariana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jodene was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Starr Shaw and Carmen Delacruz; and grandson, Clyne George.
