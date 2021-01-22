Melba Coleman
Graveside services for Melba Coleman, 65, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mrs. Coleman was born May 7, 1955, in Lufkin died Jan. 13, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, director.
Maria Espinoza
A funeral mass for Maria Espinoza, 89, of Lufkin will be at noon Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday at Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Espinoza was born May 5, 1931, in Mexico, and died Jan. 19, 2021, in Lufkin.
Carolyn Lane
Services for Carolyn Lane, 78, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Lane died Jan. 20, 2021, in Houston.
Dora McCloud
Services for Dora Lee McCloud, 79, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Shiloh Baptist Church in Diboll. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mrs. McCloud was born Jan. 1, 1942, in Louisiana and died Jan. 18, 2021, in Houston. Colonial-Mortuary, director.
Calista Mitchell
Services for Calista Mitchell, 47, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Mitchell was born June 2, 1973, in Lufkin, and died Jan. 16, 2021, in Lufkin.
Isidro Rodriguez Perez
Services for Isidro Rodriguez Perez, 82, of Rocky Face, Georgia, formerly of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Perez died Jan. 20, 2021 in Dalton, Georgia.
Pearl Eugene Shipp
Services for P.E. “Buddy” Shipp, 87, of Diboll, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Shipp was born Sept. 17, 1933, and died Jan. 19. 2021, at his residence.
Gerald Tyler
Cremation services for Gerald Tyler, 82, of Nacogdoches, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Tyler died Jan. 21, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Gary Dean Ward
Services for Gary Dean Ward, 63, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Greater Love Tabernacle. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Ward was born Aug. 9, 1957, in Nacogdoches and died Jan. 21, 2021, in Houston.
