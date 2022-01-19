Funeral services for Elsie Burns Pelton, 85, of Huntington will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Reverend M.H. Shubert and Brother Robert Dean Barker officiating. Entombment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park Sunset Mausoleum.
Mrs. Pelton was born December 10, 1936 in the Rocky Hill Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Oma (Chapman) and E.L. “Fate” Burns. She passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation surrounded by her family. She was a housewife but was mostly known as “Nanny” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Pelton was a member of New Life Pentecostal Church in Huntington.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Debra Ann and Dennis Vestal of Huntington, James Michael and Shelly Pelton of Huntington, and Vickie and Kara Porter of Nacogdoches; grandchildren and their spouses, Josette and Buddy Collier, Lori Mathews, Samantha Sims, Emily and Ronny Arnold, Rivers and Jason Hopson, Brandi Parker, Jennifer and Brian Phelps, Chastity Yarberry, Lance and Ashley Porter, Aundrea Smith, James Daniel and Heather Pelton, Christopher and Emilia Pelton, Laura and Justin Plopper, Mindy and Andy Pettit, and Desirae Temple; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Maryann Temple; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life for 54 years, her husband, James Cameron “Jim” Pelton; four sisters; and two brothers.
Pallbearers will be James Daniel Pelton, Lance Porter, Sean Mathews, Zackery Collier, Bret Burleson, Jarrett O’Con, and Grant Yarberry.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Pelton and Casey Mathews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Huntington Health and Rehabilitation for the time and love they have shown to “Nanny” over the past two years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.