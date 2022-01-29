Ella Glover Craven
Funeral services for Ella Glover Craven, 82, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Falvey Memorial United Methodist Church in Wells with Reverend Thomas Woods and Pastor Daniel Rigsby officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Mrs. Craven was born November 5, 1939 in Wells, Texas to the late Evie L. (Goodwin) and John Jackson Glover, and met Jesus while in the loving arms of her daughter at her residence Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Ella accomplished a multitude of things in her 82 years here. She owned her own business, traveled to some of the world’s most beautiful places and was a mother to three beautiful children. However, her proudest accomplishment was her three grandchildren. It was an unwavering, unconditional love that could never be duplicated.
“Mimi” was Ella’s proudest title. She wore it as a badge of honor. Ella was also a daughter and a sister. In fact, she was the youngest of ten children. She was an avid jewelry collector, a lover of good music, a skilled baker and a loyal friend. Since 1939, Ella filled the world with love and laughter.
For those who knew her best, it’s the little details they’ll remember most — grandfather clocks ringing every hour, on the hour throughout her home, her brightly colored lipstick and her flawless hairstyle, her sweet voice with the slightest Southern twang, and the feeling that you were at-home and welcome the moment you walked in Ella’s door.
It didn’t take much to make Ella happy — a phone call, a card, a visit, the sight of a red bird in the distance, or a hug from one of her children or grandchildren. She championed the successes of others and was the proudest cheerleader. Arguably, the greatest gift someone can give is their time, and she gave us 82 wonderful years.
Survivors include her partner, John Jackson of Lufkin; daughter, Lynn Craven Hamilton and husband Roland of League City; granddaughter, Emily Hamilton of League City; grandsons, Reed Hamilton of Stephenville, Trey Nail of Carthage; great-granddaughters, Madalyn Nail of Beaumont, Olivia Nail of Nederland; son-in-law, Jimmy Woods of Carthage; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin Eugene “Buzz” Craven; daughter, Belinda Woods; son, Wally Gene Reynolds; brothers, A.L. Glover, Luby Glover, O.D. Glover, Shine Glover, Toby Glover; and sisters, Johnnie T. McKey, Nettie Kathryn Allen, Willie B. “Bill” Lott, and Mamie D. Whitley.
Pallbearers will be Trey Nail, Roland Hamilton, Reed Hamilton, Jimmy Woods, Travis Glover, and C.W. Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Hope Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 901, Wells, Texas 75976.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service at the church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
