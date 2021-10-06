Services for Ken Conrad, 68, of Kennard, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church in Nogalus Prairie. Mr. Conrad was born Oct. 25, 1952, and died Oct. 3, 2021, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Linda Jean Landrum
Linda Jean Landrum, 71, of Lufkin, was born June 8, 1950, in Bath, Maine, and died Oct. 3, 2021, at a local hospital. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel.
Edward Eugene Porter
Services for Edward Eugene Porter, 82, of Trinity, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Harvest Chapel Church in West Orange. Interment will follow at Autumn Oaks Memorial Cemetery in Orange County. Mr. Porter was born March 31, 1939, in Covington, Kentucky, and died Sept. 30, 2021, at a Beaumont hospital. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Dorman Funeral Home, Orange, directors.
Robert Scott
Services for Robert Scott, 62, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rosevine Pentecostal Church. Robert was born Nov. 10, 1958, and died Oct. 1, 2021. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Ruben Martinez Villedas
Services for Ruben Martinez Villedas, 37, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Ruben was born April 22, 1984, in Mexico and died Oct. 4, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
