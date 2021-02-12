Charles Bryan
Services for Charles Bryan, 91, of San Augustine, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Bryan was born July 8, 1929, in White City and died Feb. 11, 2021, in San Augustine.
Edith Cone
Services for Edith Cone, 100, of Mont Belvieu, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Cone died Feb. 9, 2021, in Mont Belvieu.
Rhonda Lynn (Crawford) Flanagan
Services for Rhonda Lynn (Crawford) Flanagan, 52, of Hudson, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Flanagan died Feb. 10, 2021, in Hudson.
Marjorie McKinney Hudson
Services for Marjorie McKinney Hudson, 94, of Lufkin, will be at noon Monday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Walker Cemetery in Redland. She was born Nov. 27, 1926, in Lufkin and died Feb. 9, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
Lillie Jones
Graveside services for Lillie Jones, 76, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Davis Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Jones was born Aug. 7, 1944, in Lufkin and died Feb 7, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Lillie Mae McGuire
Services for Lillie Mae McGuire, 86, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Lillie Mae was born July 12, 1934, and died Feb. 9, 2021, at her residence. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Peggy Lynne (Boulware) Oliver
Services for Peggy Lynne (Boulware) Oliver, 68, of Nacogdoches, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday. Ms. Oliver was born Nov. 20, 1952, in Jasper and died Feb. 10, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Ruby Perry
Services for Ruby Perry, 84, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Perry died on Feb. 10, 2021, in Plano.
Thomas Slim Williams
Services for Thomas Slim Williams, 83, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Mr. Williams was born Oct. 28, 1937, in Louisiana and died Feb. 6, 2021, in Lufkin.
