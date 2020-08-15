Richard Roby
Graveside services for Richard Roby, 77, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Largent Cemetery in Lufkin with Brother Ty Phillips officiating.
Mr. Roby was born November 26, 1942 in Athens, Texas, to Nelson Roby and Maryetta (Chapman) Roby, and died on Thursday, August 14, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Roby served in the United States Air Force. He was an avid fisherman and quail hunter. Mr. Roby enjoyed playing classical music on his guitar, golfing, and being a private pilot. He loved being with his family and was a faithful Christian.
Mr. Roby is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cathy Roby of Lufkin, Texas; son, Dr. Richard Roby of Lufkin, Texas; and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Ed Wilson of Garland, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Maryetta Roby.
Special memorials may be made to Winnie Berry Humane Society, 1102 N. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
