Curtis Anthony Wall, "Tony," 62, passed away peacefully at his home in Broaddus, Texas, on November 10, 2022.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Broaddus with the pastor, Dr. William Wayne Barth, officiating.
Tony was born in San Augustine, Texas, to William Jerry Wall and Murline Carrell Wall on December 15, 1959. He was a 1978 graduate of Broaddus ISD and obtained a degree in Electronic Engineering from DeVry University in Dallas, Texas. He married Letitia (Tisha) Brookshire on October 04, 2003, in New Caney, Texas, and they moved back to East Texas in February of 2005. Tony worked for The Home Depot for 30 years where he will be remembered for his dedication to customer satisfaction and meaningful relationships with his peers. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church-Broaddus, where he also served as beloved Music Minister and a Deacon.
Tony is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Andrew and Sally (Wood) Wall, and Mitchell and Mary (Townsend) Carrell.
He is survived by wife, Tisha; son, Michael Anthony and wife, Lacey, of Lufkin, Texas; daughter, Hanna Josette of Broaddus, Texas; parents, Jerry and Murline Wall of Broaddus, Texas; sister, Cindy Woodard and husband, Dwight, of Broaddus, Texas; brothers, Alan Wall and wife, Tammy, and Danny Wall, all of Broaddus, Texas; grandchildren, Nash Harrison Wall and Kollyns Klaire Wall of Lufkin, Texas; along with numerous extended family.
Honorary pallbearers are John Fife, Zane Stolte, Robert Melim, Willy Wall, Dallas Stolte, and Donnie Stolte.
A reception for visitation with the family will be held immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church-Broaddus.
Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church-Broaddus, Building Fund.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to family and friends, their FBC family, The Home Depot family, BISD family, and the Broaddus community for their love and support.
