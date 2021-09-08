Velton Cummings
A Celebration of Life for Velton Cummings, 74, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church with Reverend Jack Knox and Reverend Jennifer Steele-Lantis officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Cummings was born February 9, 1947 in Pampa, Texas to the late Leila Marie (Woods) and Clifton Cummings, Sr., and died Monday, August 16, 2021 in a Lufkin hospital.
Velton was a 1965 graduate of Pampa High School and a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University. Mr. Cummings taught at the Lufkin Alternative School prior to teaching in Columbia-Brazoria ISD. During his time in Columbia-Brazoria ISD, he was highly regarded as being a wonderful teacher. He coached youth basketball in the Lufkin city league and softball in the Dixie and ASA leagues. He enjoyed all sports but he was an avid Astros fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was married to the love of his life for 53 years. He loved being outdoors and especially taking drives along the beach.
Survivors include his wife Jeannie Cummings of Lufkin; son, Brandon Cummings and significant other Christina Cayan of Richmond; daughters, Cheree Cummings of Huntsville, Cori Weeks and husband John of Lufkin; grandchildren, Nathan Cummings, Jullian Cayan, and Daurius Cayan, all of Richmond, Corbyn Weeks, Chase Weeks, Tysen Weeks, Cooper Weeks, Lavery Weeks, all of Lufkin; Amberly Cummings, Annaleigh Hale, both of Huntsville; great-granddaughter, Fenley Weeks of Lufkin; brother, Clifton Cummings, Jr. and wife Pat of Hemphill; sister, Cindy Hall and husband Dwayne of Skellytown; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, DeWey Cummings.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Salvation Army, 412 S. Third Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901 (or in Brazoria County) or donate duffle bags to your local foster care program.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at Carroway Funeral Home.
