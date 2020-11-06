Lacey Elizabeth Hoot
Funeral services for Lacey Elizabeth Hoot, 40, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John W. Greene officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Ms. Hoot was born August 29, 1980 in Houston, Texas to Sandra Gayle (Bass) and Tommy Lee Hoot, and died Monday, November 2, 2020 in a local hospital.
Ms. Hoot was a Drug and Alcohol Counselor prior to retiring due to her illness. She loved to sing and was very gifted with all types of arts and crafts. She enjoyed etching glass, could paint anything, and restored old furniture. Ms. Hoot was a member of Santa Fe Family Worship Center in Santa Fe, Texas.
Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Sandy and Bill Hammack of Lufkin; father, Tommy Hoot of The Woodlands; daughter, Juliet Elizabeth Pierce of Santa Fe, Texas; son, AJ Pierce of Lufkin; sister, Susie Christine Hoot-Hall and husband James of South Carolina; niece, Samantha Nicole Stom and husband Tyler of North Carolina; nephew, Blake Edward Larson-McKinney and wife Breanna of Mesa, Arizona; great nieces and nephews, Dean, Samuel, and Ema Stom of North Carolina, Marlin and Braden McKinney of Mesa, Arizona; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Melvin and Gerry Bass; aunts and uncles, Barbara and Lonnie Minter, and Melvin Dale and Pam Bass.
Pallbearers will be Blake McKinney, Chase Hammonds, Alexander Hamric, Joran Ostricil, Stoney Addaway, Zalen Baptist, Justin McVey, and Cade Matchett.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
