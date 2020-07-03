Gaye Elizabeth Boyd
Gaye Elizabeth Boyd passed away June 28, 2020 in Nacogdoches, Texas. Born September 26, 1945 in Decatur, Illinois.
Devoted housewife, enjoyed traveling, working with stain glass, collecting paperweights, and cookie jars.
Survived by husband Allen Boyd, of Nacogdoches, son Shawn McClure, daughter in law Sarah McClure, and granddaughter Evie McClure of Tumwater, Washington.
Celebration of Life in the future.
