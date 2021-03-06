James E. Holmes
Services for James E. Holmes, 83, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Holmes died Friday in Lufkin.
Sydney ‘Syd’ Rhodes Jr.
Sydney “Syd” Rhodes Jr., 62, of Huntington was born July 24, 1958, in Channelview and died Feb. 28, 2021. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public services. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home.
Charlie B. Simmons
Services for Charlie B.Simmons,72, of Lufkin are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Simmons died March 5, 2021, in Lufkin.
Letha Williams
Graveside services for Letha Williams, 92, of Salem, Indiana, will be at 1 p.m. March 13 in Whitehouse Cemetery. Ms. Williams was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Polk County, and died Feb. 25, 2021, in Salem, Indiana. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.