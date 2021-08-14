Ezzie Oaks
Graveside services for Ezzie Oaks, 78, of Diboll, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021 in the Emporia Cemetery in Diboll, with Bro. Paul Cockrell officiating.
Mrs. Oaks was born September 19, 1942 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Myrtle (Anthony) and William McKinley Williams. She passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021.
Mrs. Oaks was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed baking, sewing and quilting. But above all, she loved being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with her church family at Jubilee Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-laws, Debbie and Randy Hambrick and Cindy and Andy Parish; granddaughter, Emily Hale; granddaughters and grandsons-in-law, Felicia and Eric Powell, Traci and Andrew Hall and Hannah and Grayson Bartel; great-grandchildren, Josie Hambrick, Lillie Johnson, Chesnie “C J” Johnson, Ryan Joseph Powell, Aiden Bartel, Sadie Hall, Remie Hall and Jessie Ray Hale; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Oaks was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon “Red” Albert Oaks; grandson, Joseph M. Hambrick; and her brother, Kenneth Williams; and sister, Barbara Calhoun.
The family will receive friends following the service until 5:30 p.m. at Ezzie’s residence, 274 Willie Oaks Road, Diboll, Texas.
Special memorials may be made to Diboll High School Alumni Association, c/o Fran McClain, 909 South Meadows, Diboll, TX 75941.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.