Richard Lee Burk
Graveside services for Richard Lee Burk, 74, of San Augustine, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Glenwood Cemetery in Groveton. Mr. Burk was born Nov. 29, 1946, and died Sept. 3, 2021 in a local nursing facility. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Gipson Funeral Home.
David Hardy Sr.
Graveside services for David Hardy Sr., 80, of San Augustine County, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Mr. Hardy was born July 24, 1941, in San Augustine, and died Aug. 28, 2021, at a Nacogdoches hospital. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine.
