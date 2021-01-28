Graveside services for Jay Brandenburg, 62, of Huntington will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Huntington Cemetery with Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald and Brother Lamar Denby officiating.
Jay was born January 23, 1959 in Eureka, California to the late Ruth (Phillips) and William “Brandy” Brandenburg and went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Jay married the love of his life, Sheri Truett in 1980 and for the next 30 years they built a beautiful life, centered around their 3 kids. Through the years Jay could be found coaching little league or up in the stands, hunting, fishing, cooking cheesy eggs and bacon on the weekends, at the deer lease, the lake or Crystal Beach, sitting around a fire solving the world’s problems, passing on life advice and always checking the oil and tire pressure on all the vehicles! He never missed an opportunity to serve others and surrounded himself with friends and family that he loved deeply and who returned that love. Of all the titles he wore through his life, Poppy was his favorite and he treasured the time spent and memories made with his grandkids.
He held several different jobs through the years including owning and operating Brandenburg’s All Service where his motto was “Don’t cuss. Call us!” and he truly enjoyed his last 6 years working for HISD at the bus barn.
For 9 years, Jay was blessed with the companionship and love of long time, family friend Bambi Shofner. They spent the past few years “making the most of life” and enjoyed spending time and making memories with their Friendsaversary group.
Lovingly survived by daughter, Morgan Fitzgerald and husband Wade of Lufkin; son, John Brandenburg and wife Amber of Huntington; daughter Mallory Weaver and husband Ryan of Flower Mound; companion and long time friend, Bambi Shofner and her daughters Chloe Shofner and Chelsea Shofner of Huntington; grandchildren, Brenden, Reece and Tatum Fitzgerald, Kason, Beau and Finley Brandenburg, Kinzley and Rhett Weaver, Jasper Adams and Jaxon Williams; brothers and sister-in-law, Keith Brandenburg, David Brandenburg and Bill and Eva Brandenburg; mother-in-law, Betty Truett; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Steve and Lisa Truett and Robert and Connie Truett; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, a few “adopted” kids and a host of friends.
He was greeted at Heaven’s gates into the wide open arms of his wife Sheri Brandenburg; both of his parents; brother, Tony Brandenburg; and father-in-law, Glenn Truett.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highway Baptist Church Building Fund, 212 S. Main Street, Huntington, Texas 75949 or East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, P.O. Box 151114, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or online at etxcancerallianceofhope.org.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
