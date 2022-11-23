Earline “Bill” (Butler) Cleveland

Services for Earline “Bill” (Butler) Cleveland, 89, of San Augustine County, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Attoyac Cemetery in San Augustine County. She was born July 24, 1933, and died Nov. 21, 2022.