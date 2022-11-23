Services for Earline “Bill” (Butler) Cleveland, 89, of San Augustine County, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Attoyac Cemetery in San Augustine County. She was born July 24, 1933, and died Nov. 21, 2022.
Jon C. Ehman
Services for Jon C. Ehman, 85, of Lafayette, Louisiana, will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Broaddus Cemetery. He was born Sept. 28, 1937, and died Nov. 21, 2022.
Rance Henderson Jr.
Memorial ervices for Rance Henderson Jr., 50, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. He was born Nov. 23, 1971, and died Nov. 20, 2022.
Alvin V. Newton
Services for Alvin V. Newton, 98, of Bland Lake community, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Liberty Hill Memorial Garden. He was born Sept. 30, 1924, and died Nov. 19, 2022.
Flossie Williams
Memorial services for Flossie Williams, 88, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. She was born Jan. 5, 1934, and died Nov. 11, 2022.
