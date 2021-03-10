Maria E. Flores De La Cruz
Funeral services for Maria Eustolia Flores De La Cruz, 50, of Lufkin, will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Deacon Gary Trevino officiating.
Maria was born February 3, 1971 in Tlalcosahua, Jalisco, Mexico, to Jose Matias De La Cruz Campa and Rafaela Roman Corona De La Cruz, and died Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Lufkin.
Maria was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Lufkin.
She is survived by her husband, Uriel E. Flores, Sr.; son, Uriel Flores De La Cruz Jr.; siblings, Ma. Anita De La Cruz Roman, Pablo De La Cruz Roman, Maria Feliz De La Cruz Roman, Trancito De La Cruz Roman, Maria Ofelia De La Cruz Roman, Agapito De La Cruz Roman; Alberto De La Cruz Roman, and Rocío De La Cruz Roman; 28 nieces and nephews; along with numerous relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Luis Manuel De La Cruz Roman.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
