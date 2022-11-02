Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Samuel R. Slaydon, 96, of Rockwall will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Congregational Church in Lufkin with Pastor Randy Green officiating. Interment will follow in the Tennessee Community Cemetery in Shelby County.

Samuel R. Slaydon was born November 10, 1925 in Merryville, Louisiana to Archie and Creola Slaydon, and passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home in Rockwall, Texas.