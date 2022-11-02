Funeral services for Samuel R. Slaydon, 96, of Rockwall will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Congregational Church in Lufkin with Pastor Randy Green officiating. Interment will follow in the Tennessee Community Cemetery in Shelby County.
Samuel R. Slaydon was born November 10, 1925 in Merryville, Louisiana to Archie and Creola Slaydon, and passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home in Rockwall, Texas.
Sam grew up in Newton, Texas, graduated from Newton High School and was a big follower of Newton football. A World War II veteran, and a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University, Sam began his career as an educator as Band Director in Woodville, Texas. He retired in 1985 after 34 years of teaching, as an administrator and as the Superintendent of Schools in Lufkin, Texas.
Sam was an active member of the Friendship Sunday School class and First United Methodist Church, Rockwall, Texas .
He is survived by son, Bob Slaydon and wife Cathy of Midlothian; son, Mike Slaydon and wife Lisa of Plymouth, Indiana; daughter, Susan Weaver of Rockwall; daughter, Sherri Due and husband Keith of Rockwall; grandson, Patrick Weaver and wife Terri of Midlothian; granddaughter, Sunny Stephens and husband Eric of Bryan; granddaughter, Lindsay Stuebe and husband Jason of Humble; granddaughter, Stephanie McKee and husband Matthew of Houston; granddaughter, Avery Due of Rockwall; grandchild, Matthew Lafayette Slaydon of Indianapolis; granddaughter, Chandler Due of Rockwall; great-granddaughter, Gwenyth Weaver of Midlothian; great-grandson, Caden Stuebe of Humble; great-grandson, Camden Weaver of Midlothian; great-grandson, Callen Weaver of Midlothian; great-granddaughter, Addison Stuebe of Humble; great-grandson, Owen McKee of Houston; great-granddaughter, Ellie Stephens of Bryan; great-grandson, Liam McKee of Houston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sam was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Billie Slaydon; father, Archie Slaydon; mother, Creola Slaydon; brothers, Robert Slaydon, Leland Slaydon; sister, Sue Slaydon; and son-in-law, Larry Weaver.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
A special note of thanks to his loving caregivers Jackie and Shelby.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Congregational Church, 105 Saddle Creek Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904; First United Methodist Church, 1200 E. Yellow Jacket Lane, Rockwall, Texas 75087; or CC Young Hospice, 4847 W. Lawther Drive, Suite 100, Dallas, Texas 75214.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service.
