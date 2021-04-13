Graveside services for Billie George (McKinney) Ryan, 91, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Phillip Snead officiating.
Mrs. Ryan was born December 23, 1929 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mary Faye (Smith) and Thurman Otto McKinney, and died Friday, April 9, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Ryan had a passion for teaching and taught first grade students at Spring Branch ISD and Cypress Fairbanks ISD for a total of 30 years. She enjoyed shopping and loved taking care of her house. Mrs. Ryan was of the Presbyterian faith.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and Jim Gardner of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Cheryl and David Ozmer of Trinity, Texas; grandson, Bill Gardner of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Allyson Ozmer Ziegler and husband Shawn of Austin; great-granddaughters, Stella Ziegler and Claire Ziegler, both of Austin; niece, Malinda Oliver and husband Billy of Lufkin; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Homer Ryan; and brother Tommy McKinney.
Pallbearers will be her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Homer G. Ryan Scholarship Fund, c/o SFA Alumni Association, P.O. Box 6097 SFA Station, Nacogdoches, Texas 75962-9918.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
