Natalie Ellyce Chavez “Nat Attack”
Funeral services for Natalie Ellyce Chavez “Nat Attack”, 18, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Jeremy Yancey officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Natalie was born August 24, 2002 in Lufkin, Texas, to Carlos Chavez and Brittany Mendez, and died Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Lufkin.
Natalie was a member of Timber Creek Church in Lufkin and had served there in Kidworks Junior for 4 years. She attended Angelina College and was studying psychology. In high school, Natalie enjoyed playing softball at Lufkin High School and still attended all the games to watch her younger sister play. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Natalie is survived by her mother and stepfather, Brittany Mendez and D.J. Parker of Lufkin; brothers, Matthew Chavez, Karson Parker, and Kai Parker, all of Lufkin; sister, Lauren Chavez of Lufkin; grandparents, David and Tisha Mendez of Lufkin; great-grandmother, Maria “Nani” Silguero of Lufkin; special uncle and aunt, Anthony and Laura Mendez of Lufkin; special aunt, Kristen Mendez of Lufkin; special uncle, Steven Lewis of Diboll; cousins, Kamryn Mendez, Noah Lewis, Blake Mendez, and Benson Mendez; special friend, Angel Sanchez; along with a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Gary Silguero; and great-grandfather, Abelardo Silguero.
Pallbearers will be Arnold Garcia, Steven Lewis, Mario Contreras, Anthony Mendez, Matthew Chavez, and D.J. Parker.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Mendez, Angel Sanchez, Rico Solis, Noah Lewis, and Elijah Parker.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
