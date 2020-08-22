J.T. Hambrick
Graveside services for J.T. Hambrick, 85, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Grimes Cemetery with Reverend Merlin Swan officiating.
Mr. Hambrick was born October 21, 1934 in the Beulah Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Lila Birdie (Cryer) and Nick Hambrick, and died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his residence.
J.T. still lived on the family land in Beulah that he grew up on as a child. He graduated from Lufkin High School in 1953.
He later met a beautiful brunette wearing a pink pillbox hat at a youth service in Diboll. He went on to marry this beauty, Shirley Ann Rushing, in 1956 and together they built a wonderful life. They were blessed with three daughters within four years. “My girls”, as he called them, were J.T.’s world!
J.T. spent his time hunting in the Hawkins Club and fishing in the Neches River. He enjoyed when the family would gather at the old home place and feast on his bounty with a fish fry. This type of meal could only be made better if a platter of fresh tomatoes from his garden was present. J.T. was proud of his garden and especially his tomato plants which would tower over him, which is no small feat since J.T. stood 6’1”.
J.T. provided a good living for his family by working at Champion Paper Mill, which he retired from in 1996. This same year his first love, Shirley Ann, went home to be with the Lord. J.T. then met and married another wonderful lady, Shirley Smith, whom he was blessed to spend the remainder of his life with. He was a faithful member of Eastview UPC.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley (Due) Smith Hambrick of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharla and Ricky White, Renee and Ken Martin, all of Lufkin, Michele and Glenn Hires of Deland, Florida; grandchildren and spouses, Shanda White, Megan and Taylor Kovar, all of Lufkin, Amber and Joe Hanthorn of Germantown, Wisconsin, Brett and Kara Hires of Deland, Florida; great-grandchildren, Ava, Audrey, and Adele Hanthorn, Kix, Kambry, and Kessly Kovar, Daniel and Emma Hires; stepson and wife, Clayton and Eloise Smith of Lufkin; stepdaughters and husbands, Debbie and Steve Arney of Burleson, Tish and Bobby Basham of Lufkin; step-grandchildren and spouses, Tina and Phillip Moore, Koyte and Rayna Smith, Kelli and Nick Scott, all of Lufkin, Kole and Morgan Smith of Pennsylvania, Heather and Brandon Smythe of San Angelo, Amber Arney of Burleson, Sydney and Sarah Basham, Seth and Chaynna Basham, all of Lufkin; 17 step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Jo Morris of West Monroe, Louisiana; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 39 years, Shirley Ann (Rushing) Hambrick; and sisters, Lila Mae Strain and Florine McClendon.
Pallbearers will be John Strain, Chet Strain, Roy Neal McClendon, Taylor Kovar, Sydney Basham, and Seth Basham.
Honorary pallbearers and lifelong friends are Joe Goins, Otis Ray Posey, Marshall Capps, and Van Scarborough.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the cemetery prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
