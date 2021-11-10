Funeral services for Wendell Wayne Turner, Sr. 89, of Pollok will be held Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jim Maddox officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Grice Cemetery in Gilmer.
Mr. Turner was born October 11, 1932 in Gilmer, Texas to the late Cyrrol (Thornton) and Hardy Hopson Turner, and died Monday, November 8, 2021 at The Joseph House.
Mr. Turner was a Round House Foreman for Southern Pacific Railroad, retiring after 44 years of service. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed raising cattle, working with tractors and farming, and had a passion for trains. He loved talking to people and was known for telling jokes. Mr. Turner was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his best friend and soul mate, Dottie Thompson of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Wendell and Deidra Turner of Pollok; stepdaughter, Theresa Norman of Humble; grandchildren, Raegan Sowell, Cole Turner, Leonard Tuttle, Mark Tuttle, Edith Lawerense, Charmin Bryan, Nathan Norman, Lucas Norman; numerous great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill Stipp of San Antonio; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia (McGill) Turner; stepdaughter, Jan McGill; sister, Quilla Stipp; and brother, Weldon Reed Turner.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.