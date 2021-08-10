Graveside services for Mary Frances Ricks, 84, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Gann Cemetery with her grandson, Pastor Kevin Flowers officiating.
Mrs. Ricks was born March 12, 1937 in Wells, Texas to the late Annie (Taylor) and John Coleman Tindall, and died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Ricks resided in Lufkin most of her life. She worked as a salesclerk at Weiner’s for 26 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, a great cook, and a wonderful caretaker of her family. Mrs. Ricks was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Gary Flowers of Lufkin; son, Arthur Ricks, Jr. of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Rhonda and Kevin Carter of Evergreen, Kevin and Laurie Flowers of San Antonio, Christi and Brian Melancon of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Kassidy, Kade and Karson Melancon, Allie, Kaleb, Olivia, and Noah Flowers; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years, Arthur Ricks, Sr.; and sisters, Betty Powell, Martha Greening, and Nita Keel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alamo Community Church, 5354 Talley Road, San Antonio, Texas 78253.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
