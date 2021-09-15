Funeral services with military honors for Billy R. Vardeman, 78, of Lufkin will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Joe Kannampuzha officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in the Houston National Cemetery.
Mr. Vardeman was born December 16, 1942 in Huntington, Texas to the late Delma (Driver) and Jimmy E. Vardeman, and died Thursday, September 9, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Vardeman was a lifelong resident of Huntington and Lufkin. He was a Security Guard for Angelina Forest Products where he retired from. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Vardeman was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.
He was a loving husband and father to Melody Vardeman, (wife), and Precious Vardeman (daughter). Other survivors include his sister, Virginia Forrest of Huntington; nephew and niece, Matthew and Melisa Morris of Huntington; nephews, Bryant Vardeman and Bobby Vardeman, both of San Antonio; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 1611 Feagin Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.