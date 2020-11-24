Charlotte Jo Jeanette Dean
Memorial services for Charlotte Jo Jeanette Dean, 77, of Lufkin will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mrs. Dean was born Nov. 18, 1942, in Robeline, Louisiana, and died Nov. 15, 2020, in Lufkin.
Ollie (Hawkins) Harris
Private services for Ollie (Hawkins) Harris, 71, of Lufkin, will be Saturday at All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. She was born Oct. 3 1949, in Lufkin and died Nov. 21, 2020, in Lufkin.
Gloria Matlock
Graveside services for Gloria Matlock, 60, of San Augustine, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Price Cemetery in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. She was born Sept. 6, 1960, and died in her home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Norma J. McKillip
Norma J. McKillip, 92, of Woodville, died Nov. 23, 2020. She was born Nov. 15, 1928. Cremation arrangements under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Lufkin.
Elbert Sowell
Graveside services for Elbert Sowell, 90, of Chireno, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sowell Cemetery in San Augustine County. He was born Jan. 25, 1930, in San Augustine County and died Nov. 21, 2020, in San Augustine. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Freddy Wilton Taylor
Freddy Wilton Taylor, 86, of Wells, died Nov. 22, 2020 in Wells. He was born May 24, 1937, in Wells. Cremation arrangements under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Lufkin.
Carolyn Wallace
Carolyn Wallace, 60, died Nov. 20, 2020, in Nacogdoches. She was born Oct. 30, 1960. Cremation arrangements under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Lufkin.
