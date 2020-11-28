Robert M. Piper
Graveside services for Robert M. Piper, 83, of Lufkin were held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Piper was born January 24, 1937 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania to the late Jane Ruby (Craft) and Ralph McKinley Piper, and died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Piper served in the U.S. Army and retired from Moore Brothers Construction. He was also an instructor at the Opportunity Workshop. Affectionately known as “Para”, he was a master craftsman and a perfectionist. Mr. Piper was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Missy Piper of Fort Worth; stepsons and daughter-in-law, Linley “Link” and Brenda (Schultz) Ham of Lufkin; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Jerri Lynn and John Dulaney of Mt. Pleasant; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Gene Cherry of Lufkin; sister, Evelyn Parker of Gilmer; brother, Jerry Piper of Ratcliff; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Audie M. (Wideman) Piper; stepdaughter, Patricia Cherry; and sister, Dorothy Zevely.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
