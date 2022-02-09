Charles E. Walker

Charles Edward Walker was born in Angelina County, Texas to Eugene and Naomi Walker on August 23, 1932. He attended Ora public schools, and graduated from Huntington High School in 1949 at the age of 16, where he achieved the honor of being named “Mr. Huntington High School”. Shortly thereafter, he then entered the funeral profession, graduating from Mortuary Science College in March 1953. Because Funeral Director & Embalmers licenses were not granted in Texas until the candidate was 21 years of age, Charles waited five months, and was granted his license on his 21st birthday. He proudly held the active license for 68 years until his death on February 3, 2022.
While working in San Augustine, Texas, he met Frances Wright, and they were married on February 19, 1954. They were happily married for almost 68 years, were only apart when Charles proudly served in the U.S Army during the Korean Conflict from 1954 to 1956, and their union produced two sons, Steve and Ken. Upon his discharge, he resumed his funeral service career, serving in San Augustine, Nacogdoches, Athens, Silsbee, Conroe, Houston, Lufkin, and Cleveland. Serving was second nature to Charles. Some of his professional accolades included President of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, President of the Houston Northside Lions Club, Secretary of the Lion Eye Bank Board, member of the Masonic Lodge and Arabia Shrine, and member of First Baptist Church Conroe since 1968.
Charles is predeceased by his parents, in-laws, his son, Steve Walker, his nephew, Bryan Walker, and his brother-in-law Giles Wright. Survivors include his wife, Frances Wright Walker of Conroe, his son, Ken Walker and wife Donna of Montgomery, TX, his brother Jesse (Jerene) of Lufkin, TX, grandsons Matt (Ashly) of Montgomery, TX and Kyle (Kristen) of Phoenix, AZ, great-grandchildren Ella, Noah, and Graham Walker of Phoenix, AZ, and numerous other family members and friends.
Services will be held Monday, February 7, 2022 at Cashner Colonial Chapel, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, TX, with Dr. Charles D. Walton and Dr. Jeff Berger officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., followed by the service at 2:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be Mel Brown, Jim Schmidt, Roy Carroway, Bryan Neal, Matt Walker and Kyle Walker. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charles’ name may be made to First Baptist Church Conroe.
