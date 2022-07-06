Funeral services for Jack Marlyn Smith, 82, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. John Withem officiating. Interment will follow at McKindree Cemetery in Lufkin.
Mr. Smith was born on October 18, 1939, in Chireno, TX, to the late Jack and Tessie (Stewart) Smith, and died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Houston.
Marlyn was a long time resident of Lufkin where he met his wife Nola. He was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church for over 30 years and was also a previous member of McKindree Baptist Church. He enjoyed volunteering on RA boys trips and was an avid hobo stew participant. Marlyn owned M&K Auto Repair for 32 years and proudly served his community members through mechanic work. He could fix anything and was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, mechanic projects, and traveling with his wife and granddaughter, Sarah Beth. He had a love for cars and enjoyed collecting guns and knives. His family was his most prized possession, and he loved them dearly.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nola Smith of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Lacye and Mark Withem of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter, Sarah Beth Withem of Lufkin, TX; brother and sister in law, Johnny and Kathy Smith of Tomball, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Greg Moore of Trinity, TX; sister in law, Sue Hodges of Conroe, TX; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Barbara Clark of Nacogdoches, TX; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nona and James Modisette of Lufkin, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Virgil and Rosie Clark; son, Keith Evans; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Jean Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Milford and Rebecca Smith; sister-in-law, Ruth Smith; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Peggy Clark; brother in law, Lindon Hodges; and brother-in-law James Cecil.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Austin, Trey Casper, Jack Dickey, Mike Ramsey, Steve Smith, and Jim Stella.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bro. Horace Fletcher, Joey Horton, James Lumpkin, Loye Martin, Phillip Morgan, Ronnie Robinson, and Bill Simpson.
Special Memorials can be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 2005 Ford Chapel Rd., Lukfin, TX, 75901 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
