Ruth Windsor
Graveside services for Ruth Windsor, 84, of Lufkin, will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in the Whitehouse Cemetery, with Chaplain Rick Clark officiating.
Mrs. Windsor was born October 21, 1936 in Trinity County, Texas, the daughter of the late Gracie (Brock) and Carl Thomas Jones. She passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Windsor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a down to earth person, never met a stranger, and enjoyed fishing and going to casinos.
Survivors include her son, David Windsor; daughter, Wanda Langner; daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Jerry Coker; grandchildren, Lisa and Opie Davidson, Jerry and Devin Coker, Rick Windsor, Kristi and Mark Janacek, Steven and Tanya Coker, and Stephanie and Kory Young; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Opal and Melvin Hallmark and Louise and Ed Sweet; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Windsor was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Windsor in 2005; son-in-law, Louis Langner; sister, Bennie Smotek; and brother, Thomas Jones.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Gipson Funeral Home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
