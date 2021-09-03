Charles Landon Polk
Funeral services for Charles Landon Polk, 45, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gene Hazell officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Polk was born July 14, 1976 in Lufkin, Texas to Wanda (Hardy) and James Preston Polk, and died Saturday, August 28, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Polk was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and a 1994 graduate of Lufkin High School. He was employed with Floors Unlimited. Mr. Polk was a hard worker and was very conscientious. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed hunting arrowheads, bass fishing, and spending time with family, especially going to eat at Morales with his mom and brother. He was a member of Timber Creek Church.
Survivors include his wife, Shanna (Gee) Polk of Lufkin; mother, Wanda Polk and special friend Keith Forsythe of Lufkin; sons, Tyler Polk and fiancée Makenna Swearingen of Lufkin, Marcus Dillon Polk and special friend Valerie Hamilton of Zavalla; daughters, Ashley Smith and husband Chris, and Brittney Gee, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, OttieMae, Addison, LaFe, Braxley, Casen, Mavie, Evee, Paisley, and one on the way; brother and sister-in-law, James Eric and Jodie Polk of Etoile; nieces, Emily Polk and Holly Polk, both of Etoile; parents-in-law, Danny and Chelmar Read of Huntington; and numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father; James Polk; son, Chris Gee; and grandparents, Marcus and Eva Polk, Fred and Maurine Hardy.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Polk, Dillon Polk, Eric Polk, Cody Bailey, Jared Kendrick, and Chris Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Hardy, Edward Bailey, and Keith Forsythe.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
