Funeral services for Mac Arthur Mitchell, 79, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at the family’s farm.
Mr. Mitchell was born February 16, 1942 in Woodville, Texas, to the late Pearl (Percy) and James Steven Mitchell, and died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his residence.
Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, LaVenda Ann (Price) Mitchell; children, LeQuinda Yvonne Elijah Mitchell, Robbie L. Mitchell, Angela S. Mitchell, Wyna Williams(Joseph), Norman Crisp (Angela), LaTerrica Mitchell (Phillip), MacArthur Mitchell (Joshua), Michelle “Renae” Cato (Walter), Robert Price (Michelle), Ann Dugar; grandchildren, Henry T Quinney, Malik Shaw, Myles Shaw, Aniya Coffey, Kylen Coffey, Tanita Miller, LaTandria Alexander, LaDetra Phillips, Aaron Mcfarland Jr., Kurtez Jarron Kimble, Bryson Williams, Morgan Williams, Joseph Williams Jr., Brooke Williams, Natysha S. Elijah, Kendall Elijah, Brandon Webster, Delton Scott, Brian Scott, Classie Scott, Christian Mitchell-Pipkin, Caleb Mitchell-Pipkin, Kameryn Mitchell-Green, JaCorryan Lacey, Mariyah Mitchell, Rhylei Mitchell, Jamerion Mitchell Jr., Mackenley Mitchell, Malachi Mitchell, Austin Price, Haley Mitchell, Desiree Dugar, Nina Dugar, Katalina Dugar, Teylor Coffey, Draylen Coffey, Norman Crisp Jr., Bianca Crisp, Csandra Chyene, JaMicheal Crisp, Norma Crisp; siblings, Robbie McNeal, Freda Thomas, Steve Mitchell, Dan Mitchell, John Mitchell; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jamerion “Mario” Mitchell (Sharitha); and siblings, Naomi Marshall, Sandra Barnes, Lois Credit, Anna Herring, Erma Hadnot, Melvin Mitchell, Lester Mitchell, and Chester Mitchell.
Pallbearers will be Henry Quinney, Kendall Elijah, Henry Credit, Jason Ford, Roy Johnson, Brian Scott, JaMichael Crisp, and Aaron McFarland.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at the funeral home.
