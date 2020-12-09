Graveside services for Floyd “Cliff” Milligan, 71, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery with Mark Forrest officiating.
Mr. Milligan was born January 15, 1949 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Floyd Clifton Milligan Sr. and Juanita (Johnson) Milligan, and died Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Milligan was and avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed transporting animals for the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter of Lufkin. Mr. Milligan loved to spend time with his family and friends, and also loved to watch a good western. In the early mornings you could always find him having coffee at Brookshire Brothers.
Mr. Milligan is survived by his wife of 14 years, Donna Milligan of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Cindy Milligan of Houston; daughter and son-n-law, Keisha and Charles Mueller of Houston; son, Chris Flurry of Zavalla; son and fiancé, James Perkins and Kori Bastam of Central; daughter, Amanda Perkins of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Lisa Cook of Henderson; son, Larry Don Cook of Corrigan; daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Kevin Albrecht of Grapevine; grandchildren, Lindsey Johns and fiancé Tyler Koski of Houston, Courtney DeSiata and husband Johnathon of Houston, Colton Milligan of Houston, Kiley Milligan of Houston, Briley Perkins of Central, Evangeline Perkins of Central, Kalie Marrow of Lufkin, and Katie Marrow of Lufkin, Amber Sprecher of Henderson, John Cook of Marshall, and Haleigh Albrecht of Grapevine; great grandsons, Branson DeSiata of Houston and Karson Koski of Houston; great granddaughters, Robin Kuylkendall, Melissa Kuylkendall, and Karlee Kuylkendall, all of Henderson; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Donnie Stevens of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Lynn and Gaelynn Milligan of Lufkin; sister of brother-in-law, Linda and David Davis of Lufkin; and brother, Lee Milligan of Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Janice Milligan; sister, Beverly Skelton; father-in-law, Billy Flurry; and sister-in-law, Mary Bustillo.
Pallbearers will be Scott Milligan, Charles Mueller, James Perkins, Richard Taylor, Mike Smith, and Ben Thomas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Milligan and Lynn Milligan.
Special memorials may be made to Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter, 1901 Hill St, Lufkin, TX 75904 or National Down Syndrome Society 14150 Newbrook Drive, Suite 110, Chantilly, VA 20151
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
