Avery Alderman Rhodes
Avery Alderman Rhodes went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Daughter of B.W. Sanderson and Wayne Alderman, Avery was born December 5, 1968. Avery grew up in Jasper, Texas, and attended Sam Houston State University and graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University. In 1993 she married Charles “Chuck” Rhodes Jr., and they most recently lived in Nacogdoches, Texas where she passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Avery treasured her inner circle of family and friends who prayed by her side throughout her two-year battle with cancer. Her devoted husband and daughter, Madison, were Avery’s two most coveted treasures on earth.
Avery worked as a pharmaceutical representative throughout East Texas for 22 years, including her most recent position as senior executive representative with AstraZeneca, the highest level for a professional representative in the industry. She was a highly respected leader among her peers, serving as a mentor to many colleagues throughout her career and recognized with numerous training awards including the LEAD award for leadership training accomplishments and a Pinnacle Award for national sales achievement. She was also honored with the Circle of Excellence, the most prestigious award given by AstraZeneca. She was a walking inspiration for her colleagues and customers in the healthcare community. Avery also served the State of Texas as an appointee to the Texas Diabetes Council by then Governor, Rick Perry.
Avery’s self-proclaimed mission and ministry was to love, encourage, and pray for others, so that others might see that the one true source of peace, joy and hope is Jesus. A selfless prayer warrior, Avery was always available to offer the perfect scripture, a heartfelt prayer, and continual support for everyone she came into contact with — even strangers. Avery’s favorite pastime was drinking coffee with friends and family while reminiscing over pictures, thousands of which were only a click away on her iPhone. It is rumored that half of all of Apple’s iCloud storage was taken up by Avery’s photos!
A faithful servant until the end, Avery radiated the love of Jesus and brought joy and light into every room she entered. Her deepest heart’s desire was to show the love of Jesus to others and to encourage them. She will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends until they meet again in heaven. One of Avery’s dear friends said it best: “My heart is rejoicing with her beautiful Spirit! At the same time it is saddened by our loss of her precious life here with us. She lived life with passion...zealous for the purposes of our Lord to be done here on earth. She loved fully! Vibrant, intentional and real.”
Avery is survived by her husband Charles “Chuck” Rhodes, Jr. of Nacogdoches; daughters, Madison (Rhodes) Savis and husband Matthew of Rowlett, Brook Rhodes of Mauriceville; grandchildren, Ashton Jones of Moscow, Annsley Prince of Mauriceville; mother, B.W. Sanderson and husband Wayne Sanderson of Nacogdoches; stepmom, Becky Alderman of Nacogdoches; brother, Neil Alderman and wife Sherri of Warren; sister, Ashley (Alderman) Morgan and husband Jim of Round Rock; stepsister, Toni Sloan of Nacogdoches; and numerous other relatives and friends. Avery was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Alderman.
The family wishes to thank Avery’s doctor and one of her very best friends, Dr. Kelley Moon, of Nacogdoches; the angels from Affinity Hospice especially Delicia, Brianne, and Mallory; and the many friends and coworkers that loved Avery so much.
Family will welcome friends and loved ones at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Timber Creek Church at 2021 South John Redditt Drive in Lufkin, Texas with Reverend Karen Norton officiating the memorial service immediately following at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, P.O. Box 151114, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles McLeod, Matt Savis, Christian Savis, J.B. McLeod, Jim Morgan, Neil Alderman, and Ashton Jones.
