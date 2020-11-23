Alberto Bahena
Services for Alberto Bahena, 76, of San Augustine, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the St. Augustine Catholic Church in San Augustine. Interment will follow in the St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery. Mr. Bahena was born Sept. 17, 1944, in San Jose Albuquerque, Mexico, and died Nov. 21, 2020, in San Augustine. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Cleo Hines
Services for Cleo Hines, 89, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the San Augustine County Cowboy Church. Interment will follow at Liberty Hill Memorial Garden in San Augustine. Mr. Hines was born Dec. 22, 1930, in Pineland and died Nov. 21, 2010, in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
