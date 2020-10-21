Funeral services for Marlene LaDell (Pitts) Krebs, 84, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Joel Humphrey officiating. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. Krebs was born December 15, 1935 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late Bedford W. Pitts and Gertrude Mae (Smith) Wohlwend, and died Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Krebs married Robert “Bob” Krebs on February 3, 1962 in Richmond, TX. She worked as a medical transcriptionist and was a Baptist by faith. Mrs. Krebs loved playing cards, especially with her late husband. She loved to craft and created wonderful things. Mrs. Krebs was also an excellent cook, often whipping up the most delicious meals and baking wonderful desserts.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Debra Baxter of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Wendy Krebs of Houston; son, John Baxter of Stephenville; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Gayle Krebs of Tennessee; grandchildren, C.J. Baxter, Kimberly Baxter, Crystal Baxter, Brandy Krebs, Zackary Krebs, K’Leigh Krebs, Kenlee Krebs, Lance Howard, and Grant Baxter; great-grandchildren, Kevin Hooks, Hayden Priddy, Philippa Earls and Maze Krebs; and sister-in-law, Jean Bowman of Indianapolis, IN.
Mrs. Krebs was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Krebs; mother, Gertrude Wohlwend; and father, Bedford W. Pitts.
Pallbearers will be John Baxter, Richard Krebs, Kevin Krebs, C.J. Baxter, Kevin Hooks, and Lance Howard.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
