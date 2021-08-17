David Seymore
Funeral services for David Seymore, 66, of Alto will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Eastview United Pentecostal Church with Pastor David Hunt and Pastor Justin Bullard officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Wells.
Mr. Seymore was born August 30, 1954 in Dallas, Texas to the late Bobbie (Smith) and James R. Seymore, and died Saturday, August 14, 2021 at his residence.
David was an avid hunter and fisherman. His obsession was bow hunting. He enjoyed teaching men, women, and children of all ages how to shoot a bow. In 1989 “David the Bow Man”, as he was known, traveled to Michigan to shoot competitively in the IBO World Archery Bow Shoot placing 3rd. His love of bow hunting landed him a full time job at A-1 Pawn and Gun in Lufkin where he sold thousands of bows and impacted generations of bow hunters.
David was on the Pro Staff for Martin Archery and Easton Arrows. Over the years, David would travel the United States shooting in archery tournaments where he won numerous trophies and medals, including state championships in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and his home state, Texas.
David’s obsession may have been bow hunting, but his passion and love was his children, grandchildren, and family.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Rebecca Seymore of Alto; sons and daughters-in-law, David, Jr. and Katie Seymore, Brent and Korey Seymore, all of Bentonville, Arkansas, Dylan Seymore of Alto; daughter, Megan Seymore of Alto; grandchildren, Kailey Seymore, Sydnie Seymore, Madden Seymore, Nash Seymore, Cabot Seymore, Grady Seymore; brother, Mike Seymore of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, LeAnne and Mike Casey of Saint Joe, Arkansas; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Katie and Van DuBose of Tennessee Colony; brother-in-law, Donald Shook, Jr. of Tennessee Colony; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stevie Seymore.
Pallbearers will be Charles Bailey, Don Shook, Cory Smith, Jon Cannon, Bryan Skelton, and Perry Don Henson.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Seymore, Jr., Brent Seymore, Dylan Seymore, Robert Grimes, Lewis Smith, Bryan Hatthorn, and Richard Hartless.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eastview United Pentecostal Church, Family Life Center, P.O. Box 375, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
