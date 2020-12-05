Rosalie Brady Elliott
Services for Rosalie Brady Elliott, 85, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin. Mrs. Gibbs was born Feb. 16, 1935, and died Dec. 3, 2020, in a local hospital. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday until service time.
Nancy Donnell Gibbs
Services for Nancy Donnell Gibbs, 92, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Brookeland Cemetery in Shelby County. Mrs. Gibbs was born July 13, 1928, and died Dec. 1, 2020, in a Corrigan nursing facility. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday until service time.
Gilbert Lucas
Graveside services for Gilbert Lucas, 82, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Hill Memorial Garden in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 9-9:30 a.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. He was born May 12, 1938, in Huntsville and died Dec. 3, 2020, in San Augustine.
Nickali Lee Stone
Graveside services for Nickali Lee Stone, 58, of Garrison, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Caledonia Cemetery in Garrison. She was born Oct. 8, 1962, and died Dec. 2, 2020, in Nacogdoches. All Families Mortuary, Burke, directors.
Charles David Winthrop
Services for Charles David Winthrop, 77, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Winthrop was born Aug. 2, 1943, and died Dec. 4, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.