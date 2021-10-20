Services for O’Deane Ellisor, 90, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Nogalus Prairie. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday. Mrs. Ellisor was born March 29, 1931, in Trinity County and died Oct. 19, 2021, in Lufkin.
Randall Morris Hawkins
Services for Randall Morris Hawkins, 61, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Mr. Hawkins was born Aug. 22, 1960, in Lufkin and died Oct. 18, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m.
Naomi Ruth (Spivey) Lochard
Interment for Naomi Ruth (Spivey) Lochard, 89, of Boise, Idaho, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Simpson Cemetery. Mrs. Lochard was born May 2, 1932, in Lufkin and died Oct. 5, 2021, in Meridian, Idaho. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Betty Jo Smith
Betty Jo Smith, 51, of Lufkin, was born Jan. 3, 1970, in Topeka, Kansas, and died Oct. 16, 2021, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Henry Williams
Graveside services for Henry Williams, 83, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Mr. Williams was born Aug. 10, 1938, and died Oct. 19, 2021, in Round Rock. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
