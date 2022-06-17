shafer square sept 2021

Private Graveside services for Marcia (Gail) Skinner Philippi, 66, of Lufkin, were held, at Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin.

Mrs. Philippi was born August 10, 1955, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late A. Lerlean (Seymour) Skinner and Charlie Dale Skinner, and died Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Lufkin, Texas.

Marcia loved life and children. She was a lifetime supporter of St. Jude Children's Hospital. She was also a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Norman Kenneth Philippi Sr. of Lufkin, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Ronnie Skinner.

