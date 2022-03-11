Services for Gladys Elaine Massingill, 106, of Fairview, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Rick Clark and Pastor Gene Hazell officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
Mrs. Massingill was born June 29, 1915 in Henderson, Texas, the daughter of the late Annabertha (Harrell) and John Whitehead. She passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Massingill was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and loved serving people. She enjoyed babysitting and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Massingill was a lifelong Christian and member of Fairview Baptist Church. She left a legacy of unwavering love of God.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lillian Doreen Weisinger of Lufkin and Ellen “Artie” Nixon of Diboll; sons, Travis Jasper Massingill of Springtown, Curtis Ward Massingill of Fairview and Elwyn Jay Massingill of Weatherford; brother, Wilton Whitehead; 22 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, P. J. Massingill; daughter, Joyce Massingill; sons, Burl Massingill and Ernest Massingill; brothers, Clovis Whitehead, Fred Whitehead, Burnis Whitehead, Jewel Whitehead, Grady Whitehead, and Denton Whitehead; and sisters, Grace Offett and Florence Turner.
Pallbearers will be B. J. Wrady, Chris Massingill, Mike Massingill, John Massingill, Billy Weisinger and David Mills.
Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Massingill and Lance Hall.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
