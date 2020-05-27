William Charles “Charlie” DeLaFosse
A memorial visitation for William Charles “Charlie” DeLaFosse, 77, of Hudson will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. DeLaFosse was born March 26, 1943 in Groveton, Texas to the late Susie Vera (Baker) and Charlie Coke DeLaFosse, and died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in a hospital in Cypress.
Mr. DeLaFosse was self-employed as a logger. He liked to rope and rodeo and especially enjoyed drinking his coffee. He was a member of the Angelina County Mounted Patrol. He served his country in the United States Navy as a Seabea for two tours during Vietnam in 1966-1968. He took great pride in being called “Pepaw” by his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Linda DeLaFosse of Corrigan; daughter, Tonia Purvis and husband Edmund Gold Purvis of Corrigan; sons, Brad DeLaFosse and Michele Lightsey of Lufkin, Jay DeLaFosse and wife Emily of Pollok; grandchildren, Amber Dempsey and husband Clifton of Lufkin, Chance DeLaFosse and wife Blair of Marquez, Luccasee DeLaFosse, Dallee DeLaFosse, both of Pollok; step-grandchildren, Meagan Suggs and husband Josh of Hudson, Ashley Crawford and husband Ben of Groveton; great-grandson on the way, Braxton Charles DeLaFosse and numerous other great-grandchildren; brother, Phil DeLaFosse and wife Annette of Woodlake; his close friends at the coffee shop; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
