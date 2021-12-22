Funeral services for Raymond “Repp” Reppond, 60, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ted Ivy officiating. Interment will follow at Zavalla Cemetery.
Mr. Reppond was born March 2, 1961, in Germany, to Kenneth Ray Reppond and Barbara Jean DeMott, and died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mr. Reppond was a great hunter and fisherman, and an amazing gardener. He was an avid and loved member of the East Texas Farming and Gardening Group. In addition, he was a great cook, and a loving father, husband, brother, uncle, and Papa to many. His favorite saying was “I have the best five kids in the world.”
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Twila and Jeremy Bertrand of Huntington, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Sarah Reppond of Huntington, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Tiffany Reppond of Huntington, TX; daughter, Sasha Reppond of Huntington, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Shania and Revin Greenwood of Rapid City, SD; common law wife, Tracey Bryant of Lufkin, TX; former wife of 25 years, Cyndi Barbe of Huntington, TX; sister, Rita Bergeaux of Florida; sister and brother-in-law, Breanda Maguire and Jay Crump of Florida; brother, Willie Reppond of Lufkin, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Toni Reppond of Huntington, TX; sister, Johnnie Faye Yetter of Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Anne Reppond of Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Amber Reppond of Zavalla, TX; grandchildren, Kristen Reppond, Kylee Reppond, Jessie Raines, Cayla Bertrand, Jayden Raines, Trent Reppond, Kesley Reppond, Kieren Bertrand, Natalie Reppond, Madison Reppond, Kayson Bertrand; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronnie Reppond; sister, baby girl Reppond; brother-in-law, Donald Yetter; grandparents, Alice and Red Reppond; and grandfather, Raymond DeMott.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Reppond, Danny Reppond, Chris Reppond, Rick Youngblood, Gerald Reppond, and Calvin Murphy.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Willie Reppond and John Lodini.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
