Funeral services for H C Jacobs, 85, of Wells, will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Wells, Texas with Bro. Wes Matchett and Bro. Virgil Morgan officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells, Texas.
Mr. Jacobs was born on November 10, 1936, in Apple Springs, Texas, to Henry Coleman Jacobs and Bessie (Nash) Jacobs, and died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Lufkin, Texas.
Mr. Jacobs loved to play basketball, baseball, and spend time in the woods hunting and fishing when he was younger, in his later years he was all about his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Belinda and Kenneth J. Smith of Pollok, TX; daughter and son-in-law Pam and Robert Kalka of Wells, TX; son and daughter-in-law Charles E. and Angela Jacobs of Katy, TX; brother, Joe L. Jacobs of Pollok, TX; sister, Willie Thompson of Pollok, TX; granddaughter and husband, Kisha and Jamie McGuire; grandson and wife, Leland and Zenda Smith; granddaughter, Amanda Edwards; grandson and wife, James Dennis and Casey Malnar; grandson and wife Joseph and Shannon Jacobs; granddaughter, Christi James; grandson, Michael Jacobs; granddaughter, Amanda Jacobs; granddaughter, Hope Kalka; grandson and wife, Johnathan and Elisabeth Creel of Hudson, TX; granddaughter and husband, Crystal and John Hamilton of Tennessee Colony, TX; 23 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Frankie Arnold; sister-in-law, Judy White; along with numerous nieces nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Carolyn L. Jacobs; son, Robbie L. Jacobs; son, Dennis Jacobs; and 9 brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Barry White, Keith White, Lee Thompson, Pete Thompson, Kevin Jacobs, and Rayford Quinn.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
