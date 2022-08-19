shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for H C Jacobs, 85, of Wells, will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Wells, Texas with Bro. Wes Matchett and Bro. Virgil Morgan officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells, Texas.

Mr. Jacobs was born on November 10, 1936, in Apple Springs, Texas, to Henry Coleman Jacobs and Bessie (Nash) Jacobs, and died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Lufkin, Texas.