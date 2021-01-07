Funeral services for Fred L. Matzenbacher, 84, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John W. Greene officiating. Entombment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Matzenbacher was born August 11, 1936 in Pittsburg, Kansas to the late Imogene L. (Van Gordan) and Clarence G. Matzenbacher, and died Monday, January 4, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Matzenbacher had resided in Lufkin since 1962. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954 to 1958 and retired as Senior Design Engineer from Champion International Paper following more than 28 years of employment. He was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda (Allen) Matzenbacher of Lufkin; son, Steven Lee Matzenbacher of Lake Charles, Louisiana; daughter, Dr. Dena Lee Smith of Lake Charles, Louisiana; grandson, Andrew Smith of Lake Charles, Louisiana; brother, Carl Hofmeister of Jacksonville; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Norma Matzenbacher; and son-in-law, Tony Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Miller, Roland McGee, Doug Croom, and Eddie Morgan.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
